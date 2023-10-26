Thanks for playing Buddy and Friends on Halloween!
This small update:
- fixes screen issues on widescreen monitors;
- implements a Next button at the end of a level (levels 1 to 5).
Thanks for the support and feedback!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Thanks for playing Buddy and Friends on Halloween!
This small update:
Thanks for the support and feedback!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update