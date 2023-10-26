 Skip to content

Buddy and Friends on Halloween update for 26 October 2023

Small update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks for playing Buddy and Friends on Halloween!
This small update:

  • fixes screen issues on widescreen monitors;
  • implements a Next button at the end of a level (levels 1 to 5).

Thanks for the support and feedback!

