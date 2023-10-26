v1.2
-Added text for missing translations (translations still need improvement)
-Fixed behavior of the manual Interface Scale buttons in the options menu
-Fixed 'T' key from changing ammo display height
-Fixed Item HUD info updating when first picking up Bear Traps and Caltrops, also when selecting those items in the item menu.
-Added Halloween Achievement + Pumpkin available from the secret dealer on Halloween.
-001 Engine updates
-Alt-Tab to change window while in full screen
-Alt-Enter to change from full-screen to windowed mode
-Performance improvements
-Fixed ChangeSun error when saving/loading in the very end area of Castle Interior.
-Fixed many flickering wall textures throughout the game
-Fixed being able to trigger secret through the wall outside of C3M2 Lightning rune secret.
-Fixed way to get out of bounds in the Village map towards the end.
-Fixed missing ceiling block in C2M2 in bronze key cave
-Added blocking around end area of C3M1 to stop player from falling out of map.
Changed files in this update