v1.2

-Added text for missing translations (translations still need improvement)

-Fixed behavior of the manual Interface Scale buttons in the options menu

-Fixed 'T' key from changing ammo display height

-Fixed Item HUD info updating when first picking up Bear Traps and Caltrops, also when selecting those items in the item menu.

-Added Halloween Achievement + Pumpkin available from the secret dealer on Halloween.

-001 Engine updates

-Alt-Tab to change window while in full screen

-Alt-Enter to change from full-screen to windowed mode

-Performance improvements

-Fixed ChangeSun error when saving/loading in the very end area of Castle Interior.

-Fixed many flickering wall textures throughout the game

-Fixed being able to trigger secret through the wall outside of C3M2 Lightning rune secret.

-Fixed way to get out of bounds in the Village map towards the end.

-Fixed missing ceiling block in C2M2 in bronze key cave

-Added blocking around end area of C3M1 to stop player from falling out of map.