Patch 2 - Shuffle

In this patch we have some more general fixes lined up. Some specific places were breaking combo's due to faulty setups, happy to say those have been mostly eradicated. You can take a look at the notes for the full picture.

The main dish of this patch is the improved pause menu map that now shows Taxi Signs, Cypher Spots and Public Toilets. The toilets will be visible from the get go, but the Taxi and Cypher spots you will have to discover yourself first before they show up on the map. We've also included a counter for how much stuff you still have left to collect in the current stage. Think outfits, skateboards, music or graffiti.

Additions

Added voice lines for the Oldhead

Added Sjoerd Poldermans to the dance credits

Added map markers for available Toilets and discovered Cypher Spots and Taxi Signs

Added collectable counter

Added shuffle functionality to the Music app

Fixes

Coil now reappears in Mataan even if you haven't gotten his text yet

Red Felix appears in cyphers during appropriate sections in the game.

Fixed more spots that caused your combo to drop in Versum Hill and Mataan.

Fixed name of the Natas Spin trick.

Apply language text changes along with language selection.

Fixed collision issue in Mataan.

Fixed tankwalker target reticules sticking around on using a toilet.

Fixed NPC characters attacking turrets also teleporting the player.

Fixed Felix not using his spraycan in the final dream.

Fixed music and graffiti app not reopening in the same spot.

Fixed getting stuck when dancing or pausing in front of an opening bmx door.

Fixed Photo Generic achievement not unlocking reliably.

Fixed mixtape restarting on every stage switch.

Fixed missing support for unknown controllers.

Fixed a bug where the game would crash on startup when the Steam cloud was disabled.

Fixed a bug where the video settings of the PC would be applied to the Steam Deck, which would result in the Steam Deck version not launching.

Character Select is no longer dependent on the frame rate.