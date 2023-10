Lads! Some maniac has gone around installing doorbells indoors! Who the hell would even do that? And don't even think about ringing any of those damn doorbells. We've been getting conflicting reports as to what happens when you press them... Best you don't try your luck.

Here's what's new:

Trick or treat doorbells!

New "Gut Buster" 3D skin.

New "Banana" flashlight.

Added Halloween Theme.

Enjoy, have fun and I wish you all a SpOoOoOoky Halloween!

Ben.