The Farmer Was Replaced update for 26 October 2023

More Fixes

Build 12544181 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed missing and wrong info.
  • Fixed execution stopping when pressing ctrl while the window is focued.
  • Fixed being able to create lists without commas.

