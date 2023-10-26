 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Spiritus update for 26 October 2023

Version 0.5.4 (Beta 1)

Share · View all patches · Build 12544162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed a crash issue that could occur in Asylum.
-We've fixed an issue where the plants were unobtainable in Aslyum.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2011651 Depot 2011651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link