Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors update for 26 October 2023

Content Creator Spotlight

The content produced by the content creators on Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors never ceases to impress. Once again, we'd like to thank each and every one of you for taking the time to produce quality content.

As we do every week, we're going to share with you some of the latest content on the game. Don't worry, if we haven't mentioned it yet, we will in the coming weeks.

Follow us on our social media channels for full details of the game:

Here are the videos selected for this week:
Reidan: FREEZE Wizard is Hilarious! | Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors Early Access
kelph1: The First Fifteen Ep.58 -Kill the Crows- -Pathfinder: Gallowspire Survivors- -Sir Whoopass-
Yig: Lets Try - Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors - a vampire survivor set in the pathfinder world
skinnedteen: CHECKING OUT PATHFINDER: GALLOWSPIRE SURVIVORS
Fast Win Walkthroughs: Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors Gameplay part 1 - 4K 60FPS No commentary
Gabriele: Pathfinder Gallowspire Survivors with electro-tank Mage in Hyper Library

