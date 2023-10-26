New Save Format Patch 10-26-23

Fixes:
- Fixed various typos
- Fixed the Lassetarian plant's fertilizer
- Defeating an enemy now removes all negative status effects from the player.
- The tooltip no longer fails to expand properly to contain its text.
Features:
- The game has switched to a new save format. If no save in the new format is found, the loading screen will give an option to try loading from the old format. All new saves created will be in the new format, even if you loaded from the old format.
- Backup saves will only be created for saves older than three hours, to prevent backups from being accidentally overwritten when creating a new game.
- When failing to load properly, an error message will now appear showing which area of the game failed to load to help with diagnostics.
- When no valid save file is present, there is now an option to attempt to load from the backup.
Changed files in this update