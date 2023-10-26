Witches' Hallow Patch Announcement v0.16

Greetings Wizards!

We are here today with many new changes on Witches' Hallow specially about visual/interface upgrades! We want you to feel better user experience and we are working on it everyday.

Gameplay

Adjusted some creature sizes. (We will continue to update it with your feedbacks)

Improvements have been made in optimization.

5 new items have been added.

UI/Visual Improvements

New animations added to all buttons.

New animations have been added to the Main Menu screen transitions.

An animation has been added to raise awareness as the player's health decreases.

Added an indicator to show how much damage the player has received as their health decreases.

Added settings tab to the pause screen.

October Priority To-Do List:

Achievement/Progress table. This way, you can discover new content by earning achievements in the game.

Visual refresh of the pause screen.

A "BOSS System" will be added with end-of-level monsters suitable for each map.

Damage balancing.

We will add new items.

Visual arrangement of the roadmap screen for your progress process in the maps.

If you have any feedback or suggestions, please feel free to join our Discord server. We value your input and we are always looking for ways to make our game better.

We thank you for your support!

LF Studio Team