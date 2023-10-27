Stop Dead Early Access Patch 03

Thank you for playing Stop Dead!
Items with a 🛑 emoji are things found or suggested by the community!
Items with a ❗ emoji indicate that the change caused a leaderboard to be wiped.
Wipes for affected leaderboards will happen after things have had time to settle.
First, let’s talk about the Level Start Bubble. We got some feedback on our changes to the Level Start bubble, specifically that it introduced meta-strategies for runs that many speedrunners consider un-fun. With this in mind, we have changed how it works:
- 🛑❗ The Level Start Bubble no longer keeps the timer paused. All it does is now keep you from dying if you stop moving while inside of it.
Unfortunately, this change has forced us to wipe ALL leaderboards.
Other changes:
- 🛑 The “Begin Moving to Start” screen is no longer paused. This should help keep your game from stuttering when you start a run.
- The score category display in the Map Select and Pause Menu has been changed to look nicer.
- 🛑 Fixed a crash with the zombie event in Heating Up.
- 🛑 Added two new options in UI Settings: “Always Play Best Time Ghost” and “Always Play Best Score Ghost”. They do what they say on the tin.
- 🛑 We have changed how runs are saved and loaded to hopefully fix some bugs where your saved ghosts did not sync up with the times in your game’s big save file. This change will make all your grades disappear.
- Fixed a section of Keep Pace that was missing AI navigation data.
