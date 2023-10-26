 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gogte update for 26 October 2023

Update for the Festival of Fear: The Revenge

Share · View all patches · Build 12543937 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, What does the update include? Well, here's the following list:

  • Change of game engine. We're still using DirectX 11. DirectX 12 is up for discussion. It may bring new bugs that weren't there before...

  • Change of intro logo.

  • Use of DSLL, whether you use Nvidia or not. Subject to debate. Personally, I prefer AMD FR 2.

  • Chapter selection.

  • And finally, the highly anticipated Halloween event. Last year, we went for a "skeletal pumpkin shooter," what will it be this year, hahaha. Personally, I find it satisfying when you know what to do. I'll leave it open for discussion.

All discussions can be found in the community thread.

Thank you very much, you're awesome.
Greetings.
Oso

Changed files in this update

Gogte Content Depot 1440911
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link