Share · View all patches · Build 12543886 · Last edited 30 October 2023 – 18:13:52 UTC by Wendy

Spooky Dwellers 2 is finally published! It's important to remember that if you have questions or require support or want to report bugs, the quickest way to contact us is via email:

support@ikigames.com

A guide to the game, written by our friend Kathy Lew, can be found at:

https://www.ikigames.com/spooky-dwellers-2-guide/

We hope you like the game!

On closing, here's a short video about the Spooky Dwellers 2's playground: