Map Issue Resolved* Version 1.1.7

I believe I have gotten to the bottom of the map issue.

Here's what was happening. Players would explore an area and map it out. Later they would come back to the area, but the map was disorganized and missing parts.

I found out that picking up certain items, especially books and some quest items (but not all) would reassign those items and they would be saved in the map file. This would offset all other map objects slightly, and cause the problem.

I have fixed the root cause of this, however there are conditions for seeing the benefits in-game.

If your map was already messed up, it will most likely still be messed up. Once that issue was introduced, there is no way to get rid of it other than deleting the map file (which is easy to do). I have made some significant changes to the City of Shifa on the Isle of Hikma. This map will most likely get messed up if you have already visited it. Again, deleting the map file can resolve the issue if it concerns you, but obviously you would lose the map that is already there.

Resetting a Map:

To do it, go to "C:\Users*YOUR USERNAME\AppData\Local\Islands_of_theCaliph\Save#*"

Where YOUR USERNAME is your actual username on your computer.

And # is the save slot number of your game.

Find the "CITY_004.WMB_map.txt" file and delete it. This is for the City of Shifa.

I can provide a list of other locations for anyone who wants to reset other maps. But if your maps are messed up and you really want them to be working, just delete any file with these names:

RPG_0xx.WMB_map.txt

CITY_0xx.WMB_map.txt

Where xx is a number between 1 and 18.