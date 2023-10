Share · View all patches · Build 12543801 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 16:09:42 UTC by Wendy

-Added an FOV slider in the video settings tab

-Added the ability to hold down the "Action" button to continuously swing tools and weapons

-Fixed various AI issues

-Fixed various balancing issues

-Optimization

Stay tuned for more updates soon!

Happy playing,

Keaton

aka AppleBomb Games