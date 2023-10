Share · View all patches · Build 12543710 · Last edited 27 October 2023 – 07:13:08 UTC by Wendy

Attention Runners,

We have deployed a minor hotfix to address the issues outlined below:

Identified and resolved a "GPU crashed" issue that was impacting some players

Added some missing localization text for Peak Showdown Mode

Please log out of SYNCED and then close/reopen your game client to ensure the update applies successfully.

The SYNCED Team