The Sirena Expedition - v1.0 is now live!

The Sirena Expedition is now available for purchase on Steam! This is the product of 2+ years of solo development, and I'm incredibly proud to have got to this point, and excited for you all to be able to play it.

I would like to say that there are a few things I wasn't able to get into this build, but I'll be working hard over the next week or so to finalise everything. I'll also be keeping an eye on any bugs that come up, and fixing those. So, if you spot anything, feel free to drop a message in the game's discussion forum!