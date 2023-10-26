Halloween - Scream Fest Update 💀🎃😱

Share · View all patches · Build 12543669 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 17:09:33 UTC by Wendy

Welcome to this spooky season! 👻

We have Halloween surprises for you!

Trick or update? 🎃

A list of changes:

Halloween is back 💀🎃😱 decorations available, new backgrounds , glowing pumpkins and aquarium decorations. If you didn't manage to pick them up last year, this time you have another chance! 😱

Below, we invite you to read the instructions for using backgrounds and recording images!

A few examples of personalized game backgrounds 👇😄









Check out our Halloween trailer prepared by Ola, which will put you in the right atmosphere... 👻



Happy hunting! 👻

Aquarist Team