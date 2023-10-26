🎃 The Secret Neighbor Halloween Update 2023 is Here! 🎃

**_In the eerie night, secrets take flight,

The Taxidermist lurks in the pale moonlight.

With Quentin by your side, explore with grace,

In the Halloween update, a thrilling chase!_**

Happy Helloween to you from our crew!

Boo, everyone! Our favorite season has come, as well as the Halloween Update for Secret Neighbor, and oh boy, do we have a bag full of treats for you. 🍭🦇

Check out the new trailer for more:

🕯️Graphics get into the spooky spirit!

We've revamped the art style, bringing it even closer to the eerie aesthetic of Hello Neighbor 2. Now, maps and items will send shivers down your spine as they more closely resemble their counterparts from Raven Brooks!

🕵️‍♂️ New Explorer: Quentin.

Prepare to investigate the depths of the haunted house alongside Quentin, the intrepid journalist from Hello Neighbor 2! With his keen investigative skills, Quentin is the master of finding those elusive basement keys and sneaking out of the Neighbor's hideout.

🦉The scariest Neighbor on the block: Taxidermist.

Meet our newest Neighbor, the only Taxidermist, straight from Hello Neighbor 2. Unlike Mr. Peterson, Otto is a creature of a different fur! 🦨 Armed with a spine-tingling "Sonar," this skillful hunter will track down any unwanted guests with ease.

☂️🤸 Glide and bounce in Secret Neighbor!

Seems like it’s about to rain: hold on to your umbrellas! Wait, what? We’ve been listening to your feedback, and we did it: you now can glide using an umbrella! Escape from tricky situations in a boo-tiful way or jump higher and move around maps with greater ease and enjoyment.

🎮Improved Game Performance and VFX 🎮

Thanks to some new internal methods, we've managed to cast away the performance gremlins that used to haunt your gameplay. Get ready for smoother gaming and visuals that will give you goosebumps.

📺UI Modes

Customize your in-match HUD with the new UI modes. Choose from Full, Default, Minimal, or Disabled - whichever helps you keep your cool in the heat of the chase.

👁️Free Spectator Mode

Fancy a different perspective? The new Spectator Mode allows you to fly around the map and watch other players' spine-tingling shenanigans as you see fit.

🌟Leaders' Inspiration

Leaders' Inspiration ability now decreases the time it takes to recover from a knockdown. Those leadership skills just got spookier!

👦Stamina for explorers

Explorers now need to keep an eye on their stamina when throwing items. Deplete all that precious energy, and you won't be able to throw items or sprint for a short while, which is a scenario you don’t want to find yourself in with the Neighbor on your tail…🏃‍♂️

🧛‍♂️💃New Skins and Emotes

Get ready to strut your stuff with three new dances and one exciting emote. And remember to dress up with our fresh batch of skins for the ultimate Halloween look!

There you have it, our Halloween treat for all of you brave Halloween souls! We hope you enjoy the Update as much as we do! So summon some courage and embark on your quests!

Happy hunting! 🔑

Till next time!

tinyIra, tinyJames, Hologryph, & Eerie Guest

Full Patch Notes

Version - 1.6.0.0 - Steam

Secret Neighbor: Halloween Update 2023

