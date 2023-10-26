 Skip to content

Battle Shapers update for 26 October 2023

(Pumpkin) Patch Note: Halloween Content - V0.1.4

Battle Shapers update for 26 October 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here at Metric Empire, we love spooky season. Not only did we (pumpkin) spice up our office by carving these…

…We also put some bewitching aesthetics in our game for a limited-time. I won’t spoil anything, but you get extra points if you spot all the changes–some are pretty tiny, so keep your eyes peeled.

For those of you who aren’t already chilled to the bone, I’ll let you know that our Power Transfer update is JUST around the corner, so hang in there, you’ll be getting your hands on a bunch of cool new stuff very soon!

An early Happy Halloween from our team to you!

Metric Empire

