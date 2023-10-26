 Skip to content

DEFENDUN update for 26 October 2023

2023.10.26 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Rifle
[skill] attack : 4 → 2
[skill] Duration : 3s → 5s
[skill] cooltime : 8s → 6s

  • (Stage Boss) Scourge & (Stage Boss) Levitan
    Fixing an error that causes them 2 damages in multiple attacks

