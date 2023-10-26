Version 1.1 | Halloween update!

Hey fellow Zedhunters! With halloween just around the corner, what better way to spend the day than playing Zedfest's latest update? Version 1.1 is out with a bunch of fixes, changes and freshly added stuff!
Patch notes:
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue where Zeds could spawn on top of you or very close to you when playing as a client.
- Several tiny fixes here and there.
Changes:
- The cost of class-prestige has been lowered by 40%.
- Changed one of Nuker's level 15 perk "Double Trouble" to "NUCLEAR WARHEAD!" with the description: Explosives have a 5% chance to spawn a nuclear bomb, dealing extreme damage on impact. Blast radius is 2000 units.
- Prestige 69 is no longer a solid color, it is now fully RGB :).
- Boner RGB Edition (last seasonal reward) is now unlockable by completing the Steam achievement "Certified Carpenter".
Added:
- Added a particle effect on the Sirenheads (Zed) when initiating the siren.
- Added Class 4 Saber Droid to the specified Zed spawning event that can occur in endless horde mode.
- Added optional objectives for endless horde mode. Completing these during the wave will yield some bonus reward. At the moment there are 4 different optional objectives, that might increase to a larger amount in the future.
- Added an Evacuation zone that spawns after every boss wave in endless horde mode! Having the whole crew stand in it will result in a Victory and proceed to the end screen. Before this, you had no chance to "win" a endless game, the only thing you could do was to die and get a defeat.
- New Objective added to objective mode! "STEALING THE MEAT!?". Collect and install Zed chunks from dead Zeds and install them at the Zed creator 1.0. This will create a Mega Zed that must be defeated to proceed.
- 4 new Steam achievements added. Zedfest now has 44 achievements.
- Freshly added seasonal challenges with a new seasonal reward, the Ultra Xtreme Impaler! "Impaling your targets, pinning them to the nearest solid objects."
- New map added called Container Port, with the description: "Wow, that's a lotta containers! Open at your own risk, they might contain a shitload of Zeds!"
See you all in Zedfest Universe!
