Version 1.1 | Halloween update!

Hey fellow Zedhunters! With halloween just around the corner, what better way to spend the day than playing Zedfest's latest update? Version 1.1 is out with a bunch of fixes, changes and freshly added stuff!

Patch notes:

Fixes:

Fixed an issue where Zeds could spawn on top of you or very close to you when playing as a client.

Several tiny fixes here and there.

Changes:

The cost of class-prestige has been lowered by 40%.

Changed one of Nuker's level 15 perk "Double Trouble" to "NUCLEAR WARHEAD!" with the description: Explosives have a 5% chance to spawn a nuclear bomb, dealing extreme damage on impact. Blast radius is 2000 units.

Prestige 69 is no longer a solid color, it is now fully RGB :).

Boner RGB Edition (last seasonal reward) is now unlockable by completing the Steam achievement "Certified Carpenter".

Added:

Added a particle effect on the Sirenheads (Zed) when initiating the siren.

Added Class 4 Saber Droid to the specified Zed spawning event that can occur in endless horde mode.

Added optional objectives for endless horde mode. Completing these during the wave will yield some bonus reward. At the moment there are 4 different optional objectives, that might increase to a larger amount in the future.

Added an Evacuation zone that spawns after every boss wave in endless horde mode! Having the whole crew stand in it will result in a Victory and proceed to the end screen. Before this, you had no chance to "win" a endless game, the only thing you could do was to die and get a defeat.

New Objective added to objective mode! "STEALING THE MEAT!?". Collect and install Zed chunks from dead Zeds and install them at the Zed creator 1.0. This will create a Mega Zed that must be defeated to proceed.

4 new Steam achievements added. Zedfest now has 44 achievements.

Freshly added seasonal challenges with a new seasonal reward, the Ultra Xtreme Impaler! "Impaling your targets, pinning them to the nearest solid objects."

New map added called Container Port, with the description: "Wow, that's a lotta containers! Open at your own risk, they might contain a shitload of Zeds!"

See you all in Zedfest Universe!