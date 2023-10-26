Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.3.0)

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
New content/features
- Added new room templates
- Added roof cameras in generated maps
Improvements
- Once the whole campaign is completed, you can now play any not-completed (failed or skipped) campaign mission and unlock the missing items
- Challenge missions will now always spawn the enemies the same way, even after re-planning
- Improved the reactivity of the melee enemies
- Improved map size categorization
- Hide the death VFX in cinematic mode
- Updated translations
Fixes
- Fixed campaign unlocks sometimes not triggering
- Fixed parallel unlocks being possible in campaign
- Fixed some escort out missions generated without the HVT
- Fixed hair overlapping helmets in some skins (may mess with some parts of your existing skins, sorry)
- Fixed tooltips going out of screen in the shop screen
- Fixed NPC/civilian spawn zones in some room templates
- Fixed the default mission settings in the mission editor
- Removed the (deprecated) persistent grenades help section and loading text
