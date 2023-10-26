 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 26 October 2023

Beta 14 "Mod Support" Patch (Beta 14.3.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 12543551 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New content/features

  • Added new room templates
  • Added roof cameras in generated maps

Improvements

  • Once the whole campaign is completed, you can now play any not-completed (failed or skipped) campaign mission and unlock the missing items
  • Challenge missions will now always spawn the enemies the same way, even after re-planning
  • Improved the reactivity of the melee enemies
  • Improved map size categorization
  • Hide the death VFX in cinematic mode
  • Updated translations

Fixes

  • Fixed campaign unlocks sometimes not triggering
  • Fixed parallel unlocks being possible in campaign
  • Fixed some escort out missions generated without the HVT
  • Fixed hair overlapping helmets in some skins (may mess with some parts of your existing skins, sorry)
  • Fixed tooltips going out of screen in the shop screen
  • Fixed NPC/civilian spawn zones in some room templates
  • Fixed the default mission settings in the mission editor
  • Removed the (deprecated) persistent grenades help section and loading text

Changed files in this update

No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link