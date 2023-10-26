"Pumpkin" Patch (v.1.1.249)

Greetings Lampbearers,

Keep your Sanguinarix close, for today’s ‘Pumpkin’ Patch kicks off our hair-raising Halloween event. In short, less tricks, more treats…

Halloween Event

Season of the Bleak’s upon us and rumours are stirring of mysterious happenings across Mournstead. Some claim to have spied a fabled mask - the very stuff of nightmares - but is there truth to such tales? As the age-old song goes…

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . One dwells amidst the company of the celebrated dead. . . . . . . . . Another in a lonely hamlet where the streets ran red. . . . . . . . . One's to be found where the bitter sacrificed dwell. . . . . . . . . Another in a place where an innocent girl fell. . . . . . . . . . . . One demands from you a head for heights. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . Only then can you face a shadow by beacon's light. . . . . . . . . . Steel yourself in the garb of one who speaks not. . . . . . . . . . . And hope in that bleak ground your bones do not rot . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

The first player of each region* to share a screenshot with the spoils of the riddle on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Steam Community, or Discord using the hashtag #LOTFPumpkinPatch, will earn themselves bragging rights on our official Discord with an exclusive role, as well as a free key to gift to a friend.

You have until November 2nd to solve such riddles. Happy hunting! 🎃

*Regions: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific

Community Feedback

Crossplay

Perhaps most requested of all, today’s patch reintroduces full crossplay between all platforms: Steam, Epic, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam Deck.

If you want to connect between platforms, make use of the session password (within settings - multiplayer). This will connect you with your friends, either for a COOP session, or a sparring PVP match.

As for the infamous ‘dev sword’, we’re pleased to confirm it's been significantly nerfed, meaning the QA team actually needs to “git gud” now.

NG+ Improvements

As a reminder, yesterday’s patch re-introduces Vestiges to NG+ and higher playthroughs. Every subsequent NG will reduce the amount of Vestiges available, thereby increasing your need to use the interconnectivity of the game world.

When completing an NG, you now have the option to either progress to the next NG, or replay the current run. When doing so, Lampbearers will retain their items and overall progression, but the world, questlines and NPCs will reset.

New for today, once you have completed your initial runthrough, you will then have the option to restart your current NG at ANYTIME from any vestige, retaining all your progress and items.

Enemy Density

An initial pass was completed yesterday, rebalancing enemy encounters in the areas players found most overwhelming. We will continue to monitor your feedback and in-game progress.

As a reminder, NG+1 and above currently retains the original enemy spawns. In the future, NG-Modifiers will be introduced, allowing you to customise your experience.

Performance & Stability

There has been a reduction on crashes reported on Sentry, so right now there are 0 crashes from gameplay code. We are diligently working with our tech partners to resolve the now less than 4% coming from GPUs and CPUs.

Performance-wise, several improvements have been deployed this week, and we will continue monitoring the data for future updates.

Progression Loss

We are extending our support to make up for the progression loss experienced by some Lampbearers.

Those affected by the corrupted save file, please follow the steps below:

Create your new character

Send your new character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to this email: support@cigames.com

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to restore your previous level. You will need to restart your playthrough, but should be able to regain your progress very quickly with your high-level character.

Those affected by the old co-op savegame glitch on v.1.1.215, please follow the steps below:

Send your character save*, the name of that character, and the level you need restored, to this email: support@cigames.com

We’ll send you back your save, with enough vigor skulls to restore your previous level.

*Your character saves are located at %USERPROFILE%/AppData/Local/LOTF2/Saved/SaveGames

For those who have experienced the Bramis Castle Door bug in NG+1 or above, please know the issue is being analysed. To help us further investigate the problem, please send us your saves to support@cigames.com with details on the steps you took to get there. If you would rather not wait, you now have the option to reset your current NG at a Vestige, in order to restart all your runthrough.

Patch Notes v.1.1.249

Season of the Bleak

Made sure Mournstead's old song is true.

Added some Halloween decorations in the game whilst keeping player immersion.

Performance

Improved performance at Skyrest Bridge to achieve a smoother framerate.

Stability

Increase game thread timeout using old quad-core CPUs to fix loading issues when spawning, resting or warping - potentially fixes 2% of the remaining crashes on Sentry.

NG+

Now the vestige menu will clearly show both options: either move to NG+1 or restart NG+0.

After completing the game once, players can now restart the current NG anytime, even if they haven't finished the game.

Balancing

We have adjusted some bosses' defenses and lowered their health to balance the effect of NG+ health multipliers. This ensures a consistent experience in NG+ without changing the overall difficulty; it's simply better tuned for NG+.

Level Design

Added a bed flower before the Kinrangr Guardian, reducing travel time between the Windmill vestige and the boss room.

Collisions

Improved collisions in two corners of Upper Calrath to prevent players from getting stuck.

In Light we Walk.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

Links:

Official Website: https://lordsofthefallen.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotfgame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cigames

#DareToBelieve