Sometimes you might slip into the swarm dimension, the origin of The Swarm. The Swarm is much more powerful here, so watch out.

While in The Swarm Dimension, enemies will be faster and more dangerous, but most of the time it won't last long.

We have also brought some balance updates to the game. Enemies appear more frequently, and in greater numbers early on. The player is a bit faster, and some upgrades are now more potent.