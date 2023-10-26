Patch update #29: GPS navigation and a tractor

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
Bugfixes
- Fixed the license error showing for some Steam users (the error may still show for users with aggressive anti-viruses like Avast)
Vehicles
- Added a new agricultural tractor inspired by Case IH Maxxum 135
- Added an articulated trailer for the tractor
- Added a tandem trailer for the tractor
UI
- Added the possibility to move and resize HUD panels
- Added a HUD minimap panel
- Added an interactive map view (scroll to zoom, LMB drag, RMB to set a new destination)
- Added route navigation GPS
- Improved camera calibration settings
- Improved mirror calibration settings
- Fixed top bar button click (sometimes it failed to register click)
- Fixed slider delay in the general settings panel
Translations
Maps
- Added proper bollards for French roads
- Changed road priorities
- Fixed road decal colors
- Separated a grass surface material
Performance
- Optimised windshield raindrops
VR
- Updated OpenXR integration
- Updated Windows Mixed Reality integration
Other
- Updated SimRacingStudio integration
- Updated SimHub integration
