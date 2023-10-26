 Skip to content

eXpanSIM update for 26 October 2023

Patch update #29: GPS navigation and a tractor

Patch update #29: Build 12543383 · Last edited by Wendy

Bugfixes

  • Fixed the license error showing for some Steam users (the error may still show for users with aggressive anti-viruses like Avast)

Vehicles

  • Added a new agricultural tractor inspired by Case IH Maxxum 135
  • Added an articulated trailer for the tractor
  • Added a tandem trailer for the tractor

UI

  • Added the possibility to move and resize HUD panels
  • Added a HUD minimap panel
  • Added an interactive map view (scroll to zoom, LMB drag, RMB to set a new destination)
  • Added route navigation GPS
  • Improved camera calibration settings
  • Improved mirror calibration settings
  • Fixed top bar button click (sometimes it failed to register click)
  • Fixed slider delay in the general settings panel

Translations

  • Added Ukrainian language

Maps

  • Added proper bollards for French roads
  • Changed road priorities
  • Fixed road decal colors
  • Separated a grass surface material

Performance

  • Optimised windshield raindrops

VR

  • Updated OpenXR integration
  • Updated Windows Mixed Reality integration

Other

  • Updated SimRacingStudio integration
  • Updated SimHub integration

