Territory – Alpha 5.124 Driveable Vehicle Improvements

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Watch a video here
Driveable Pickup
- Improved placement and spawning
- Health/Hit Points now saves and loads
- Vehicles now require fuel (gasoline) to run. This also saves and loads with your save game.
- Vehicles now do damage to AI and player bases (not static POI’s)
- Vehicles take damage from AI and when running into things,
- Vehicle health/hit points rebalanced to 2500.
- Vehicle craft made a bit cheaper. (Note – remember you can use the recycler and shredder to make some resources)
- Pickup trucks come with a large storage chest in the tray.
Fixed
- Lantern placement ghost texture
Improved
- All controls converted over to UE5 enhanced input system
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update