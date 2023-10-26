 Skip to content

Territory update for 26 October 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.124 Driveable Vehicle Improvements

Territory – Alpha 5.124 · Last edited 26 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Driveable Pickup

  • Improved placement and spawning
  • Health/Hit Points now saves and loads
  • Vehicles now require fuel (gasoline) to run. This also saves and loads with your save game.
  • Vehicles now do damage to AI and player bases (not static POI’s)
  • Vehicles take damage from AI and when running into things,
  • Vehicle health/hit points rebalanced to 2500.
  • Vehicle craft made a bit cheaper. (Note – remember you can use the recycler and shredder to make some resources)
  • Pickup trucks come with a large storage chest in the tray.

Fixed

  • Lantern placement ghost texture

Improved

  • All controls converted over to UE5 enhanced input system

