Major Update 2.2.353. Halloween, the beginning of festive events!

Instead of preparing for the holiday, the scavenger Ragnara has to find adventurers to deal with another problem. In this update, we invite you to take part in celebrating Halloween. Hunt witches, prepare pumpkin dishes with cool bonuses, collect levitation powder from Jack monsters, and craft your flying broom!

Also, a holiday section is available in the game store with new themed products! Hurry up to purchase at a special price!

Get Wild Terra 2 and rewards packs:

https://wildterra2.com/

Wild Terra 2 on Steam:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1134700/

Thank you very much for your activity, feedback, and support. Thanks to you, the game gets better with every update!

What's new:

We have added mounts, the training broomstick, and the Master's broomstick, which can only be obtained during the event!

Junk shop Ragnara has a new questline and daily tasks to inform you about the ongoing events.

Witch's eyes have been added to loot and containers to summon a boss in the tavern's basement.

Two monsters, Jack-skeleton and Zombie-Jack, have been introduced and can be encountered in PvP zones on the Iteria mainland and in the plague city.

An ominous sack with thematic and useful rewards can be obtained from key monsters and bosses.

Pumpkin cultivation has been implemented to create culinary recipes with cool bonuses.

The Pumpkin lantern, with its inspiring presence, has been added for artisans.

A unique skin, the Usurper's cloak, has been included in the loot for the turned champion with a certain chance.

We have added the ability to summon the boss Ancient Ent "Creaky" in the tavern's basement.

New thematic illustrations have been added to loading screens and the game menu.

Improvements:

New passive skills and bonuses have been added to the naturalist's journal, expanding the hunting section.

Now, after death, you can press the respawn button, and an automatic respawn will occur when the timer expires.

Temporary invulnerability will be granted when re-entering the tavern's basement.

Upon death in the tavern's basement, you will now appear at the entrance to the dungeon.

Organic clots have been added from all animals, which can be combined into an organ for use in witchcraft. Additionally, the ability to combine rat tails into an organ has been added.

Skill bonuses for witchcraft have been added to pet keepers and ruby jewelry.

The behavior of some tavern basement bosses has been improved.

In the Orvin quest lines, the quest to build a cauldron can now be skipped, and the cauldron required for the quest can be sold for half its value.

Changes have been made to the sounds of the transformed champion in the tavern's basement, and the sound of axe throwing has been fixed.

Fixes: