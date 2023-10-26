Version 0.12.07 - Hotfix

Balance Changes:
- Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form: Down-Air attack has slightly more bounce on hit and hitboxes are slightly bigger.
- Sisterhood Gauntlets Alternate Form: Launcher grab damage increased from 30 to 40.
- Link Blades: Awakened Form Enchantment damage increased from 50% to 100%
- Icicle Rain: Icicles spawn slightly higher (if not blocked by a wall).
Bug Fixes:
- If you clear a room on top of a chest, you now don’t have to move away and come back to trigger the interact prompt.
- Fixed a bug that allowed you to constantly initiate new launchers while in the air using the Sisterhood Gauntlets Alternate Form.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Capacity interface from updating after obtaining the Magic Quiver Enchantment.
- Fixed an error upon reloading a save with the Magic Quiver enchantment which reduces the Capacity bonus.
- Fixed a hitbox issue that caused the Up-Air attack of the Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form to sometimes register two hits during the final blow.
- Fixed an issue related to the spawning of Icicle Rain projectiles in some instances.
- Fixed an issue that caused the interact prompt to appear over the blessings menu in some cases.
- Fixed a bug that could cause exit portals to generate on top of Yara when there is a Relic Chest in the room.
- Fixed an error that could prevent the weapon moveset checklist from appearing when Dashing into the training area. This should hopefully also resolve a similar issue upon dashing into areas that switch between in-game cameras.
- Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form: Fixed a hitbox using the wrong damage value during the Neutral-Air Attack.
- Fixed an animation bug in the Regional Shrine room that caused the Shrinekeeper to play an animation when closing multiple menus.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the Tools of Destruction achievement from unlocking. If you meet the requirements, re-open the weapons menu to refresh this Achievement check.
- The runesmith now correctly comments when you awaken each weapon.
Changed files in this update