Spiritfall update for 26 October 2023

Version 0.12.07 - Hotfix

Version 0.12.07 - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance Changes:

  • Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form: Down-Air attack has slightly more bounce on hit and hitboxes are slightly bigger.
  • Sisterhood Gauntlets Alternate Form: Launcher grab damage increased from 30 to 40.
  • Link Blades: Awakened Form Enchantment damage increased from 50% to 100%
  • Icicle Rain: Icicles spawn slightly higher (if not blocked by a wall).

Bug Fixes:

  • If you clear a room on top of a chest, you now don’t have to move away and come back to trigger the interact prompt.
  • Fixed a bug that allowed you to constantly initiate new launchers while in the air using the Sisterhood Gauntlets Alternate Form.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Capacity interface from updating after obtaining the Magic Quiver Enchantment.
  • Fixed an error upon reloading a save with the Magic Quiver enchantment which reduces the Capacity bonus.
  • Fixed a hitbox issue that caused the Up-Air attack of the Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form to sometimes register two hits during the final blow.
  • Fixed an issue related to the spawning of Icicle Rain projectiles in some instances.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the interact prompt to appear over the blessings menu in some cases.
  • Fixed a bug that could cause exit portals to generate on top of Yara when there is a Relic Chest in the room.
  • Fixed an error that could prevent the weapon moveset checklist from appearing when Dashing into the training area. This should hopefully also resolve a similar issue upon dashing into areas that switch between in-game cameras.
  • Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form: Fixed a hitbox using the wrong damage value during the Neutral-Air Attack.
  • Fixed an animation bug in the Regional Shrine room that caused the Shrinekeeper to play an animation when closing multiple menus.
  • Fixed a bug that prevented the Tools of Destruction achievement from unlocking. If you meet the requirements, re-open the weapons menu to refresh this Achievement check.
  • The runesmith now correctly comments when you awaken each weapon.

