Escape From Mandrillia update for 26 October 2023

0.0.20.2: OVERCLOCK PITCH

Share · View all patches · Build 12543250

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • When overclocking, sounds will pitch down according to the slower time perception
  • Super Shotgun (and its shells) have now Item Spawner entries
  • Super Soldier progression is now Minigun > Super Shotgun > Plasma Rifle
  • Fixed a bug where Mandrillian player 1 wouldn't make noises when using normal healing powerups in the vents

Changed files in this update

