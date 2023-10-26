- When overclocking, sounds will pitch down according to the slower time perception
- Super Shotgun (and its shells) have now Item Spawner entries
- Super Soldier progression is now Minigun > Super Shotgun > Plasma Rifle
- Fixed a bug where Mandrillian player 1 wouldn't make noises when using normal healing powerups in the vents
Escape From Mandrillia update for 26 October 2023
0.0.20.2: OVERCLOCK PITCH
Patchnotes via Steam Community
