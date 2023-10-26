fix problem

- Now the relic and potion selection interface will also display their keywords correctly.
- There will no longer be a gold coin sound effect when predicting that the enemy can be killed.
- Made a hotkey binding for the store, now you can use esc to quickly exit the store panel
- A confirmation interface is now added for the next level to prevent players from being unable to distinguish between the secret passage and the entrance to the next level.
