方块地牢2 update for 26 October 2023

fix problem

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Now the relic and potion selection interface will also display their keywords correctly.
  2. There will no longer be a gold coin sound effect when predicting that the enemy can be killed.
  3. Made a hotkey binding for the store, now you can use esc to quickly exit the store panel
  4. A confirmation interface is now added for the next level to prevent players from being unable to distinguish between the secret passage and the entrance to the next level.

