Level System Update 0.4.0

Level System Update
Added
- New open-world events added to maps.
- Taking picture of events can let you earn money.
- They can be destroyed if you get closer to them.
- Level system partly integrated.
- You can now buy cars from Shop and set them default for maps.
- 3 New maps added to game.
- Added fog to open worlds.
- Sink, Showers and Toilets added as interactive item.
- Taking picture of Bloodied or Dirtied water can let you earn money.
Fixed
- Grimore could be viewed while tablet and map is on view.
- Photo Camera couldn't set point data properly.
- Banishing remnants not update quests.
- Hand video camera tablet material wasn't working correctly.
- Some maps didn't spawn special items (bones, diary, ... etc) correctly.
Changed
- Prices changed for Nierva, Mia and Orfus.
- White Lady cannot be banished by using Grimore anymore.
- Talisman cannot banish Mystic creatures anymore.
- Protection Talisman and Crucifix doesn't defend you from the Mystic creatures anymore.
- Flare can slow Mystic creatures to let player time to run away.
- Point limit on some categories lowered to make it more balanced.
- EFG, Salt and Demon Mark rituel times lowered to 2 minutes.
- Hand camera price changed.
- Photo Camera picture range increased.
- Done some background optimizations to lower the lag issues and make the systems ready for next update.
