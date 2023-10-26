 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psychoscopy update for 26 October 2023

Level System Update 0.4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 12543242 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Level System Update

Added

  • New open-world events added to maps.
  • Taking picture of events can let you earn money.
  • They can be destroyed if you get closer to them.
  • Level system partly integrated.
  • You can now buy cars from Shop and set them default for maps.
  • 3 New maps added to game.
  • Added fog to open worlds.
  • Sink, Showers and Toilets added as interactive item.
  • Taking picture of Bloodied or Dirtied water can let you earn money.

Fixed

  • Grimore could be viewed while tablet and map is on view.
  • Photo Camera couldn't set point data properly.
  • Banishing remnants not update quests.
  • Hand video camera tablet material wasn't working correctly.
  • Some maps didn't spawn special items (bones, diary, ... etc) correctly.

Changed

  • Prices changed for Nierva, Mia and Orfus.
  • White Lady cannot be banished by using Grimore anymore.
  • Talisman cannot banish Mystic creatures anymore.
  • Protection Talisman and Crucifix doesn't defend you from the Mystic creatures anymore.
  • Flare can slow Mystic creatures to let player time to run away.
  • Point limit on some categories lowered to make it more balanced.
  • EFG, Salt and Demon Mark rituel times lowered to 2 minutes.
  • Hand camera price changed.
  • Photo Camera picture range increased.
  • Done some background optimizations to lower the lag issues and make the systems ready for next update.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1481211 Depot 1481211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link