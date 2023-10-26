 Skip to content

Nimbus INFINITY update for 26 October 2023

Minor update: Akagi Kai patch

Build 12543222 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, it's Pawee.

Today, I worked on improving the game by redoing the lighting for the survival mode map. I'm excited to share this small update with you, codenamed "Akagi Kai."

See you later.

Nimbus INFINITY Content Depot 1399171
