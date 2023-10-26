 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 26 October 2023

linux support!

Build 12543193 · Last edited by Wendy

new: native linux & steamos build
improved: Chinese UI layout
bugfix: loadout data for spear is now wired up correctly

Changed files in this update

