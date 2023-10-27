Release Patch Notes 1.6.0

Daisho Version 1.6.0 is now available!
Even More Halloween! 🎃
Prepare yourself for additional surprises that will emerge in the event zone this Friday evening! Follow our social media channels and don’t miss the start of the final phase of the Ghost Parade. You will also meet a new event character who can exchange your Halloween weapons of tier I to the valuable resources or tier II weapons.
Auto-Mode Updates 🤖
All locations gain the Auto-Mode feature back.
Resettable locations (Pine Forest, Iron Mine, event bog) will not be changed in their settings and will keep a big radius for searching, gathering, and attacking foes. Other locations (the Estate, for example) will be set up with a small radius, just like it was before, so you'll be able to auto-collect crops from the farm. In the Dojo, an increased target selection radius will be applied, allowing Auto-Mode to target ranged enemies as well.
In addition, you will be able to browse your inventory and other game interfaces during Auto-Mode again.
Information Panel ℹ️
We’ve gathered all the information about your enchantments in one convenient space. All bonuses, such as Critical Chance, Critical Damage, Block Chances,
Health, Armor, Damage, etc., will be listed there to help you unlock the maximum potential from your equipment.
New Short Seasons ⏰
Right after the Spooky Season, a new season will commence, bringing with it significant changes:
- Its duration will be two weeks, as opposed to the customary four.
- Levels, rewards, and quests have been recalibrated to be more attainable on a daily basis.
- A new reward set has been introduced, featuring simple decorations and special rechargeable decorations that generate rewards.
Other Fixes and Improvements 🛠️
- Expensive treasure chests with equipment, jewelry, and the event shrine now send rewards to the postbox.
- Upgraded tiger models in the Dojo.
- Enhanced optimization of character shadows.
- Substituted "White Flower" and its corresponding baskets with "Purple Flower" to eliminate confusion with the visually identical Night Flower.
- Replaced audio effects for the Beasts.
- Fixed the Potion of Fletcher to boost flint drop in the Iron Mine
- Relocated the spawning point of the mystic cave and one of the houses in the Pine Forest to prevent passage blockages.
- Addressed an issue that could potentially result in server disconnections at the Dojo.
Changed files in this update