Release Patch Notes 1.6.0

Daisho Version 1.6.0 is now available!

Even More Halloween! 🎃

Prepare yourself for additional surprises that will emerge in the event zone this Friday evening! Follow our social media channels and don’t miss the start of the final phase of the Ghost Parade. You will also meet a new event character who can exchange your Halloween weapons of tier I to the valuable resources or tier II weapons.

All locations gain the Auto-Mode feature back.

Resettable locations (Pine Forest, Iron Mine, event bog) will not be changed in their settings and will keep a big radius for searching, gathering, and attacking foes. Other locations (the Estate, for example) will be set up with a small radius, just like it was before, so you'll be able to auto-collect crops from the farm. In the Dojo, an increased target selection radius will be applied, allowing Auto-Mode to target ranged enemies as well.

In addition, you will be able to browse your inventory and other game interfaces during Auto-Mode again.

Information Panel ℹ️

We’ve gathered all the information about your enchantments in one convenient space. All bonuses, such as Critical Chance, Critical Damage, Block Chances,

Health, Armor, Damage, etc., will be listed there to help you unlock the maximum potential from your equipment.

New Short Seasons ⏰

Right after the Spooky Season, a new season will commence, bringing with it significant changes:

Its duration will be two weeks, as opposed to the customary four.

Levels, rewards, and quests have been recalibrated to be more attainable on a daily basis.

A new reward set has been introduced, featuring simple decorations and special rechargeable decorations that generate rewards.

Other Fixes and Improvements 🛠️