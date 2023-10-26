Red Alliance Update 1.4

We're excited to bring you update 1.4 for Red Alliance! Featuring a new extra perk, updated weapon animations, balance improvements, lots of quality of life improvements throughout the game, and a lot more. And the game is currently on a discount for 50% off!

Big Changes:

Added “Mirrored World” extra.

Animation improvements & fixes for pretty much every weapon.

Achievements have been localized.

Improvements to the boss battle. The progress is now visually displayed, which makes planning and resource management easier for the player.

Major backend changes and improvements to game’s architecture. These aren’t the changes you’ll see, but they are important for long term support and future changes. The game's engine has been updated as well resulting in more stability.

Visuals & Graphics:

“Retro Mode” visual improvements.

All weapons have been correctly adjusted to 21:9 aspect ratio. No more gun or hand clipping.

Added shadows from muzzle flashes. Can be toggled from settings menu.

Patched many visible gaps in weapon geometry.

Fixed a texture issue for one of the player skins while M4A1 was equipped.

Corrected the brightness on fire & sparks particle effects.

New pause menu blur effect.

UI:

New fonts for various UI elements (subtitles, menus, HUD). Cleaner and without aliasing.

HUD no longer starts shaking while player moves around in some levels.

Added an outline to subtitles and in-game instructions for better readability.

Added missing localization. Now the entire HUD is correctly localized.

Loading screens now have correctly aligned text for all aspect ratios.

Dot reticle is no longer stretched at wide aspect ratios.

Low graphics settings no longer affect UI & HUD elements.

New scope texture for the sniper rifle.

Fixed blurry UI in main menu.

Various localization improvements both in game and in store page description.

The HUD is no longer visible when the pause menu is up.

Updated game’s “Red Alliance” logo in the main menu, loading screens and credits.

Improvements:

In-game video files now have higher bitrate at no performance cost.

RPG and grenade ammo now gets highlighted as well to be in line with other supplies that can be picked up.

Updated screen space reflections visual effect.

Collision of a drivable vehicle has been improved.

If the player performs no mouse input while driving a car, the camera will get recentered after a short period of time.

Balance changes. Added more supplies to various sections of the game, including Oppressive Units' outpost.

Improved the puzzle hint asset in “Ad Stygem” chapter.

Improvements to navigation in “Sudden Escape”, “Red Alliance” and “Ad Stygem” chapters. Environment now does a better job at guiding the player.

Increased time between waves in the “A Means to an End” chapter.

In “Red Alliance” chapter player can now stealthily acquire the supplies from one of the houses where an angry citizen resides.

Various improvements to stealth sections.

Objective indicators are now more visually intuitive. In “Red Alliance” and “A Means to an End” chapters especially.

Scrolling with a mouse wheel down now brings up next weapon instead of previous one.

Alt and Tab keys are no longer detected during level loading, which previously resulted in unwanted level loading complete action.

During boss battle enemies no longer shoot from behind the force field.

Apply button in settings menu now correctly saves the settings.

Mouse 3 button can now be used to go back in menus.

During a final encounter in “A Means to an End” chapter, antagonist’s lines aren’t repeated now.

Various minor level design improvements throughout the game.

Optimization:

Major code refactoring and optimization: UI, physics, caching, gameplay logic, etc.

Fixed recurring lag spikes that could occur if the game was running for too long.

“Retro Mode” can now be activated much quicker and doesn’t crash the game on some machines.

Reduced build size significantly by using a better compression method for some assets.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed camera clipping at high field of view and 21:9 aspect ratio.

Reload action now correctly gets canceled if it was interrupted by picking up another gun.

Fixed a bug when player could switch guns just before entering a vehicle, which would result in a gun appearing while driving.

Weapons can no longer be equipped or switched during cutscenes.

Fixed a bug when a weapon would not appear after loading a new scene while holding an object.

Fixed an animation bug with melee weapons which could be triggered by spamming both mouse keys.

Improved an encounter in the last level of “Red Alliance” chapter abandoned house, where a few hostages are facing severe consequences with Oppressive Units.

Ratko no longer hits objects while walking around the resistance base.

Fixed a visual bug with color correction which could be encountered in “Urban Hazard” chapter.

Fixed a visual bug with a flashlight which could be toggled in a few sections of the game.

Fixed a rare bug which could be encountered while dropping a weapon and saving the game.

Fixed a spot where a player could get stuck behind a fence at the Oppressive Units’ output.

Fixed player swimming physics being tied to frame rate.

Fixed a bug where a player could toggle saving or loading actions with a key input while in settings menu.

Can no longer trigger saving / loading action while a minigame is being loaded.

Vortex mode now gets correctly reset when exiting to main menu.

Fixed a rare critical bug that could happen if a save file would be loaded while a vehicle is in a drift state.

AI navigation fixes in some levels where odd visual bugs could occur due to wrong pathfinding.

Fixes to physics where unintended clipping through the floor could occur. The old functionality can be reverted via console command player_allow_clip (for speedrunning).

Dropped weapons no longer occasionally clip through the ground during boss battle. This ensures that dropped weapons always remain in reachable distance.

Fixed issues while switching weapons with a mouse scroll wheel. Now certain slots are no longer skipped.

Misc:

Fixed r_tex_quality console command not working.

Added a few player movement related console commands.

About 30 more minor changes throughout the game that aren’t worth documenting.

And we plan to do more updates in the future! Thank you for your support, and we hope you enjoy playing our game!