Version 2.0.3 Now Available

- Quality of life improvements to the Act 1 campaign, including adjustments to enemy spawn rates, quest difficulty, timers, and pacing.
- Added visual feedback when an enemy has a tactic.
- Improved camera capability to allow for closer zooming in.
- Various other bug fixes and improvements.
Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 31 October 2023
