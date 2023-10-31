 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 31 October 2023

Version 2.0.3 Now Available

Share · View all patches · Build 12543090 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Quality of life improvements to the Act 1 campaign, including adjustments to enemy spawn rates, quest difficulty, timers, and pacing.
  • Added visual feedback when an enemy has a tactic.
  • Improved camera capability to allow for closer zooming in.
  • Various other bug fixes and improvements.

Changed files in this update

Legends of the Dark Windows Depot Depot 1611071
  • Loading history…
Legends of the Dark OSX Depot Depot 1611072
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link