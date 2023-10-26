CyberTD 1.0.2 fixes more bugs to make it an even smoother experience. Most of these issues were more of a cosmetic nature, so some stuff not getting displayed properly. We also slightly improved the speed you level up with, adjusted balancing of three cards and made the infection level visible also on the upgrade screen, so playing the virus zone biome is easier now.

Full changelog

Enhancements:

slightly sped up levelling

increased rarity of a few upgrades

added infection level also to upgrade screen

Fixes:

fixed wrong rank and score being displayed for current challenge in data center

fixed wrong rank and score being displayed in biome switcher

fixed wrong percentage being mentioned for virus buffs in challenges

fixed overload optimization with different buff level for both players breaking in multiplayer

fixed ViKing abilities not being usable in challenges via UI when abilities are disabled

fixed jump damage reduction of Cannon having inverted effect

fixed some rare bugs

Then we'll start work on the first content update, which is due in mid of November and will introduce two new game modes for you to play:

Strategy mode: Instead of all normal waves being random, you get predefined waves like in classic tower defense games, so you always know when which virus with which ability will spawn and can plan ahead.

If you have any ideas or wishes what you would like to see in CyberTD, join our Discord and chat with us there. :)