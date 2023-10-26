 Skip to content

PowerWash Simulator update for 26 October 2023

PowerWash Simulator Back to the Future Special Pack Launches November 16th!

Share · View all patches · Build 12542901 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
We've received a message from the future! The Back to the Future Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator will launch precisely three weeks from now on November 16th 2023!

