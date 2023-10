Share · View all patches · Build 12542890 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 16:33:39 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Crack down on the criminals and offenders of Old Detroit through investigation and shooting as RoboCop!

This new video lets you know the current situation of Old Detroit and its criminal side.

RoboCop: Rogue City is coming to PC on November 2nd, 2023.

Pre-order now:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1681430/RoboCop_Rogue_City/