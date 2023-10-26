 Skip to content

A Day Out update for 26 October 2023

Update e1.14

Build 12542882

Happy Halloween, Hunters!

New Content:

  • New Halloween Case
  • New Graveyard Case
  • Added Halloween Hats
  • Added Halloween Decorations to FOB
  • Added Portal Room

Improvements:

  • Added unique weapon hint
  • Added unique item hint

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed minion death animation not replicating
  • Fixed rolling being interrupted by reloading
  • Fixed monsters being on the attack for too long
  • Fixed headgear vanishing after inspecting a clue
  • Fixed being able to move while dead

