Update e1.14

Happy Halloween, Hunters!
New Content:
- New Halloween Case
- New Graveyard Case
- Added Halloween Hats
- Added Halloween Decorations to FOB
- Added Portal Room
Improvements:
- Added unique weapon hint
- Added unique item hint
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed minion death animation not replicating
- Fixed rolling being interrupted by reloading
- Fixed monsters being on the attack for too long
- Fixed headgear vanishing after inspecting a clue
- Fixed being able to move while dead
