Hotfix v.2.2.1C

-
Increasing the number of employees to 32 on the new plot - at the request of players
-
Balancing earnings on the plot. Lot areas now earn anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 when fully built out and hiring all possible workers
-
Hiding computer icons and messages when we go outside the lot area
-
Stopping the time on the lot when the player is not present - we are working on an external clock that will not stop. We need time to make changes
-
Improved hiding of icons so that only one remains after leaving the lot
-
X3 increase in experience gain rate for Wall Painting, Torch processing and Wall Building
-
Improved tool upgrade. Now the Level 2 tool speeds up work by X2, and the Level 3 tool speeds up work by X3
-
Changed the position of the fee or profit prompt so it doesn't overlap with the item processing information in the middle of the screen
-
Making the tabs in the Parcel Computer have more transparent data. Now only the Fees tab shows detailed fee data at the end of the list
-
Adding the ability to change all Lot Signs for a given format at once after selecting the appropriate Check Box
-
Fixed loading the number of employees. Employees will now be updated to the currently set number on older saves
-
Fix vehicles rolling down hills so that vehicles don't go downhill on their own
-
The parking position of an old pickup always causes a traffic jam. (Correct the spot from the screenshot)
-
Fixed unwanted objects moving with the Pickup 1950 vehicle during Fast Travel
-
Securing Quest item icons while driving the Pickup 1950. Now, when driving in the back of the vehicle, they are hidden until you exit the vehicle
-
Fixed Quest Items disappearing when clicking Enter to enter the Challenge. After returning, the item will be in the place where the player returns after the Challenge
-
In the pause menu, enable resolution (windowed) selection from the in-game options without having to go to the main menu
_Please continue supporting us by sharing your thoughts and ideas. Your activity is crucial for game development, and we look forward to further feedback from our fantastic community!_ːsteamhappyː
Also please support us in the review section ːsteamthumbsupː
