Hotfix v.2.2.1C

Increasing the number of employees to 32 on the new plot - at the request of players

Balancing earnings on the plot. Lot areas now earn anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 when fully built out and hiring all possible workers

Hiding computer icons and messages when we go outside the lot area

Stopping the time on the lot when the player is not present - we are working on an external clock that will not stop. We need time to make changes

Improved hiding of icons so that only one remains after leaving the lot

X3 increase in experience gain rate for Wall Painting, Torch processing and Wall Building

Improved tool upgrade. Now the Level 2 tool speeds up work by X2, and the Level 3 tool speeds up work by X3

Changed the position of the fee or profit prompt so it doesn't overlap with the item processing information in the middle of the screen

Making the tabs in the Parcel Computer have more transparent data. Now only the Fees tab shows detailed fee data at the end of the list

Adding the ability to change all Lot Signs for a given format at once after selecting the appropriate Check Box

Fixed loading the number of employees. Employees will now be updated to the currently set number on older saves

Fix vehicles rolling down hills so that vehicles don't go downhill on their own

The parking position of an old pickup always causes a traffic jam. (Correct the spot from the screenshot)

Fixed unwanted objects moving with the Pickup 1950 vehicle during Fast Travel

Securing Quest item icons while driving the Pickup 1950. Now, when driving in the back of the vehicle, they are hidden until you exit the vehicle

Fixed Quest Items disappearing when clicking Enter to enter the Challenge. After returning, the item will be in the place where the player returns after the Challenge