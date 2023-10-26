 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Simulator update for 26 October 2023

Hotfix v.2.2.1C

Share · View all patches · Build 12542816 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Increasing the number of employees to 32 on the new plot - at the request of players

  • Balancing earnings on the plot. Lot areas now earn anywhere from $15,000 to $35,000 when fully built out and hiring all possible workers

  • Hiding computer icons and messages when we go outside the lot area

  • Stopping the time on the lot when the player is not present - we are working on an external clock that will not stop. We need time to make changes

  • Improved hiding of icons so that only one remains after leaving the lot

  • X3 increase in experience gain rate for Wall Painting, Torch processing and Wall Building

  • Improved tool upgrade. Now the Level 2 tool speeds up work by X2, and the Level 3 tool speeds up work by X3

  • Changed the position of the fee or profit prompt so it doesn't overlap with the item processing information in the middle of the screen

  • Making the tabs in the Parcel Computer have more transparent data. Now only the Fees tab shows detailed fee data at the end of the list

  • Adding the ability to change all Lot Signs for a given format at once after selecting the appropriate Check Box

  • Fixed loading the number of employees. Employees will now be updated to the currently set number on older saves

  • Fix vehicles rolling down hills so that vehicles don't go downhill on their own

  • The parking position of an old pickup always causes a traffic jam. (Correct the spot from the screenshot)

  • Fixed unwanted objects moving with the Pickup 1950 vehicle during Fast Travel

  • Securing Quest item icons while driving the Pickup 1950. Now, when driving in the back of the vehicle, they are hidden until you exit the vehicle

  • Fixed Quest Items disappearing when clicking Enter to enter the Challenge. After returning, the item will be in the place where the player returns after the Challenge

  • In the pause menu, enable resolution (windowed) selection from the in-game options without having to go to the main menu

_Please continue supporting us by sharing your thoughts and ideas. Your activity is crucial for game development, and we look forward to further feedback from our fantastic community!_ːsteamhappyː

Also please support us in the review section ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

Junkyard Simulator Content Depot 671971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link