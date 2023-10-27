Patch: 1.0.0.7

Hello Thieves!
A lot of difficulty tweaks are added in this patch, but also quality of life changes and bug fixes! The ritual level has also been entirely redone to give it a little extra oomph.
Difficulty
- Added new difficulty option that reduce the number of guards and simplify puzzles, which is active by default on story mode
- Story mode now has 14 turns between danger level increase (from 12)
- Burrow Spiders: one cutthroat is possessed instead of a sharpshooter
- Guard's tower: made the second-to-last floor easier
- [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: replaced Xec runes with Nes runes, and made top corridor easier - with more leeway.
- Added bells to level that didn't have them: [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler] (2), Burrow spiders (2), Guard's tower (2),
Quality of Life
- Hidden buttons that have been inspected now have a map hint
- Trin's curses and glyphs can now be toggled by reusing them again on the same target.
Changes
- Ritual level redone, it is now more survival than puzzle oriented, and introduce new mechanics more clearly.
- Besk's disguise doesn't slow him anymore, but is lost when walking next to a guard.
Bug fix
- Curses could be lost after a rewind
- Glyphs could be kept even after deselecting their ability in the shop
- Sorceresses' spell rotation could get messed up during loot phase
- Thieves could get instant killed by non-enraged guards in various situations
- Guard's tower: the last floor's dialog could trigger too soon after a rewind
- Guard's tower: blue area (access to last floor) wasn't correctly cleared
- [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: removed a possible cheese with Besk
- Besk can't use TP orbs anymore
- Guard vision cone would not correctly display on barriers, reinforced doors, locked doors, and alarmed doors.
- Twitch integration would not work correctly when connecting using the channel url rather than the channel name
