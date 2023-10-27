Patch: 1.0.0.7

Hello Thieves!

A lot of difficulty tweaks are added in this patch, but also quality of life changes and bug fixes! The ritual level has also been entirely redone to give it a little extra oomph.

Difficulty

Added new difficulty option that reduce the number of guards and simplify puzzles, which is active by default on story mode

Story mode now has 14 turns between danger level increase (from 12)

Burrow Spiders: one cutthroat is possessed instead of a sharpshooter

Guard's tower: made the second-to-last floor easier

[spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: replaced Xec runes with Nes runes, and made top corridor easier - with more leeway.

Added bells to level that didn't have them: [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler] (2), Burrow spiders (2), Guard's tower (2),

Quality of Life

Hidden buttons that have been inspected now have a map hint

Trin's curses and glyphs can now be toggled by reusing them again on the same target.

Changes

Ritual level redone, it is now more survival than puzzle oriented, and introduce new mechanics more clearly.

Besk's disguise doesn't slow him anymore, but is lost when walking next to a guard.

Bug fix

Curses could be lost after a rewind

Glyphs could be kept even after deselecting their ability in the shop

Sorceresses' spell rotation could get messed up during loot phase

Thieves could get instant killed by non-enraged guards in various situations

Guard's tower: the last floor's dialog could trigger too soon after a rewind

Guard's tower: blue area (access to last floor) wasn't correctly cleared

[spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: removed a possible cheese with Besk

Besk can't use TP orbs anymore

Guard vision cone would not correctly display on barriers, reinforced doors, locked doors, and alarmed doors.

Twitch integration would not work correctly when connecting using the channel url rather than the channel name

Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!