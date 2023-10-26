 Skip to content

Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition update for 26 October 2023

Minor Bug Fixes and tweaks for the Halloween Fest

Share · View all patches · Build 12542786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed glitch where you could howl during match intro countdown and skip the countdown.
  • Fixed glitch with dashing preventing you from going up the spiral stairs momentarily in Emberghast Tower.
  • Adjusted collision on the spiral stairs in Emberghast to make dashing up the stairs easier.
  • Increased collision radius during dash attack to be more forgiving.
  • Fixed glitch where Inverting looking was permanently left on. You will need to re-apply your Invert settings if you want inverted controls.
  • Changed message prompt when going to main menu to say "leave match" instead of "quit game".
  • Added Death sound to Hillbillies when you kill them.
  • Added Impact sound to Hippies and Hillbillies when they hit the ground or other objects after death.
  • Changed level order so Sandstorm is now the last level instead of the 3rd.
  • Removed ability to set custom input bindings until an issue preventing them from working properly can be implemented.
  • Added Isle of Arran map to the demo to make it last a bit longer.
  • Added Tooltip to main menu version text so you can see this list of updates when hovering.

