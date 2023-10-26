- Fixed glitch where you could howl during match intro countdown and skip the countdown.
- Fixed glitch with dashing preventing you from going up the spiral stairs momentarily in Emberghast Tower.
- Adjusted collision on the spiral stairs in Emberghast to make dashing up the stairs easier.
- Increased collision radius during dash attack to be more forgiving.
- Fixed glitch where Inverting looking was permanently left on. You will need to re-apply your Invert settings if you want inverted controls.
- Changed message prompt when going to main menu to say "leave match" instead of "quit game".
- Added Death sound to Hillbillies when you kill them.
- Added Impact sound to Hippies and Hillbillies when they hit the ground or other objects after death.
- Changed level order so Sandstorm is now the last level instead of the 3rd.
- Removed ability to set custom input bindings until an issue preventing them from working properly can be implemented.
- Added Isle of Arran map to the demo to make it last a bit longer.
- Added Tooltip to main menu version text so you can see this list of updates when hovering.
Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Silver Bullet Edition update for 26 October 2023
Minor Bug Fixes and tweaks for the Halloween Fest
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Beast Mode: Night of the Werewolf Content Depot 655761
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update