Share · View all patches · Build 12542782 · Last edited 26 October 2023 – 13:26:08 UTC by Wendy

The following bugs were fixed:

Fixed bug that caused a disconnection of the plant at 00:00hs.

Fixed bug that caused the plant to disconnect when loading an old progress and saving it again.

This update is compatible with all previous savegames. If you're having trouble loading a saved progress, please let me know!

We are waiting for you in the game's Discord!