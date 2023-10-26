A Spooktacular Halloween Awaits in Deceit 2!

Greetings, Deceit 2 players! The Game Master has been brewing up something wickedly delightful for you all.

We've been burning the midnight oil to fine-tune the game's balance, making sure both the Innocent and Infected have a fighting chance. Today, we've rolled out some game-changing balance tweaks for the Terrors that we think you'll love.

Today also kicks off our spook-tacular Halloween Sale, bringing an end to our early-bird launch phase. A massive shoutout to those early adopters—you've been instrumental in shaping the game. As a token of our appreciation, you'll be getting the upcoming Werewolf Terror absolutely free.

We still have a lot of updates planned in the lead-up to Full Launch, but today we're thrilled to announce our Halloween 2023 event, running from Thursday, 26th October to Thursday, 16th November:

Candy Collection: Trick or Treat, In-Game Style!

While you're completing tasks or activating Weak Points as Infected, keep an eye out for Candy! These sweet treats aren't just for show; they're your ticket to unlocking exclusive event cosmetics. The more Candy Points you collect, the closer you get to some hauntingly beautiful rewards…

Cosmetics: Dress to Impress or Terrify

For a limited time, the Emporium will be stocked with Halloween-themed cosmetics, available for purchase with Shillings or your hard-earned Candy.

Awaken Terror Skin: Our first-ever Terror skin, available for 1,200 Shillings or 20,000 Candy.

Cultist Jak, Soulbuster Priya, Friday 13th Beck: Get your hands on these for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.

Masquerade Skins: Free for those who earned them in Deceit 1, or purchasable for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.

Masquerade Skin Variants: Exclusive to Deceit 1 players who owned the related Masquerade cosmetic, available for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.

Thematic Touches: Halloween in the Asylum

We're adding a dash of Halloween spirit to the Asylum and menu with thematic pumpkins and banners. It's the perfect setting for your Halloween escapades.

So, are you ready to dive into the spookiest season of the year? The Game Master is eagerly awaiting your participation.

Introducing the Warden Role: A New Layer of Strategy

Just when you thought the Game Master's trials couldn't get any more intense, we're introducing the Warden role this week! As the Warden you can banish any player, but beware—if they're Human, you’ll die too. This new role adds another layer of strategy and deception to your gameplay.

Just a quick reminder that landing one of these tantalising new Roles is always a roll of the dice—no guarantees in regular matches, though you can tweak the odds in custom games.

How do the British use their T?

Finally, we've given the 'T' key a makeover. It's not just for the Infected anymore; say hello to the 'Role Spells' button! You'll spot some nifty changes to the Guardian here, but for the full lowdown, make sure to check out our latest patch notes.

Happy deceiving!

Patch Notes

Audio

Added SFX for when members of your party ready up in the menu.

Reduced how far away you can hear players speaking over proximity voice chat.

Increased how far away you can hear footsteps and gunshots.

Updated all of the Experiment’s audio to sound more beefy.

Updated several audio sources, including the Peddler’s VO, to ensure they’re correctly affected by sound settings.

Updated the audio occlusion system to better adjust sounds playing behind walls.

Improved the audio reverb setup so the audio sources sound more natural in the Asylum’s different rooms.

[FIXED] The Chalk’s audio for drawing on the Blackboard can get stuck playing.

Animation

Several improvements have been made to the equipping and stowing animations for items. Notably fixing items flickering, snapping and the stowing animations not playing properly.

Improved how the player holds the Ball & Chain whilst moving around.

Updated the Terror’s 1P Block animation.

Updated the Tracker and Bag Scanner’s 3P and 1P animations.

Added a First Time Equip animation for the Adrenaline item.

[FIXED] The ‘Breathing’ layer applied to other players causes their hands to move away from their held item.

[FIXED] The Terror’s arms and hands can be contorted in unintended ways in 3P.

[FIXED] The Asylum Patient’s head becomes detached from their body when ragdolled.

Gameplay & UI