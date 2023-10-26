A Spooktacular Halloween Awaits in Deceit 2!

Greetings, Deceit 2 players! The Game Master has been brewing up something wickedly delightful for you all.
We've been burning the midnight oil to fine-tune the game's balance, making sure both the Innocent and Infected have a fighting chance. Today, we've rolled out some game-changing balance tweaks for the Terrors that we think you'll love.
Today also kicks off our spook-tacular Halloween Sale, bringing an end to our early-bird launch phase. A massive shoutout to those early adopters—you've been instrumental in shaping the game. As a token of our appreciation, you'll be getting the upcoming Werewolf Terror absolutely free.
We still have a lot of updates planned in the lead-up to Full Launch, but today we're thrilled to announce our Halloween 2023 event, running from Thursday, 26th October to Thursday, 16th November:
Candy Collection: Trick or Treat, In-Game Style!
While you're completing tasks or activating Weak Points as Infected, keep an eye out for Candy! These sweet treats aren't just for show; they're your ticket to unlocking exclusive event cosmetics. The more Candy Points you collect, the closer you get to some hauntingly beautiful rewards…
Cosmetics: Dress to Impress or Terrify
For a limited time, the Emporium will be stocked with Halloween-themed cosmetics, available for purchase with Shillings or your hard-earned Candy.
- Awaken Terror Skin: Our first-ever Terror skin, available for 1,200 Shillings or 20,000 Candy.
- Cultist Jak, Soulbuster Priya, Friday 13th Beck: Get your hands on these for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.
- Masquerade Skins: Free for those who earned them in Deceit 1, or purchasable for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.
- Masquerade Skin Variants: Exclusive to Deceit 1 players who owned the related Masquerade cosmetic, available for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Candy.
Thematic Touches: Halloween in the Asylum
We're adding a dash of Halloween spirit to the Asylum and menu with thematic pumpkins and banners. It's the perfect setting for your Halloween escapades.
So, are you ready to dive into the spookiest season of the year? The Game Master is eagerly awaiting your participation.
Introducing the Warden Role: A New Layer of Strategy
Just when you thought the Game Master's trials couldn't get any more intense, we're introducing the Warden role this week! As the Warden you can banish any player, but beware—if they're Human, you’ll die too. This new role adds another layer of strategy and deception to your gameplay.
Just a quick reminder that landing one of these tantalising new Roles is always a roll of the dice—no guarantees in regular matches, though you can tweak the odds in custom games.
How do the British use their T?
Finally, we've given the 'T' key a makeover. It's not just for the Infected anymore; say hello to the 'Role Spells' button! You'll spot some nifty changes to the Guardian here, but for the full lowdown, make sure to check out our latest patch notes.
Happy deceiving!
Patch Notes
Audio
- Added SFX for when members of your party ready up in the menu.
- Reduced how far away you can hear players speaking over proximity voice chat.
- Increased how far away you can hear footsteps and gunshots.
- Updated all of the Experiment’s audio to sound more beefy.
- Updated several audio sources, including the Peddler’s VO, to ensure they’re correctly affected by sound settings.
- Updated the audio occlusion system to better adjust sounds playing behind walls.
- Improved the audio reverb setup so the audio sources sound more natural in the Asylum’s different rooms.
- [FIXED] The Chalk’s audio for drawing on the Blackboard can get stuck playing.
Animation
- Several improvements have been made to the equipping and stowing animations for items. Notably fixing items flickering, snapping and the stowing animations not playing properly.
- Improved how the player holds the Ball & Chain whilst moving around.
- Updated the Terror’s 1P Block animation.
- Updated the Tracker and Bag Scanner’s 3P and 1P animations.
- Added a First Time Equip animation for the Adrenaline item.
- [FIXED] The ‘Breathing’ layer applied to other players causes their hands to move away from their held item.
- [FIXED] The Terror’s arms and hands can be contorted in unintended ways in 3P.
- [FIXED] The Asylum Patient’s head becomes detached from their body when ragdolled.
Gameplay & UI
-
Reduced the duration of the Terror’s animation for destroying walls when not using their ability.
-
Increased the duration of the Terror’s Scream ability from 4s to 5s.
-
Reduced the Torch’s battery life from 60s to 20s. The Torch has also been adjusted to stop it from inadvertently being quicker to immobilise a Terror if they’ve just recovered from being immobilised.
-
Increased the rate at which the In-Between arrives when there’s no Weak Points active.
-
Adjusted how Rift Eyes detect where players are to notably improve the likelihood of them draining Sanity from the Innocents, and thus revealing them to the Infected.
-
As a result of improving how Rift Eyes target players, and increasing the likelihood of entering the In-Between, several Sanity gain/loss values have been adjusted.
- Rift Eyes: Drains 2%/s down from 2.5%/s.
- Terror’s Scream Ability: Drains 6%/s up from 4%/s.
- Passive gain/drain: You now gain/lose 0.25%/s when in the Reality/In-Between phases. Previously you gained/lost 0.2%/0.5%.
- Task completion: Gain 10% up from 5%.
-
The Pinging system has been updated so:
- Pings on players will no longer automatically follow them.
- You can no longer ping Weak Points that aren’t active.
- You can no longer ping players who are inside a Smoke Grenade. Players inside Smoke Grenades will also not be allowed to ping out of it.
- You can no longer ping players who are affected by the ‘Paranormal’ Mutation.
-
Name Tags will now be hidden when you’re standing inside of a Smoke Grenade.
-
Grabbing an Innocent player who is using the Escape Key will now cause the Infected to win, rather than letting the Innocent escape.
-
The Guardian role has been updated to use the new ‘Role ability’ button. As part of this change, they can no longer protect themselves.
-
Reduced the duration of the Handcuff’s debuff from 60s to 45s.
-
Reduced the duration of the Muzzle’s debuff from 120s to 90s.
-
Improved the visuals displayed on the screens of the Camera, CCTV Tablet and CCTV Monitors.
-
Improved the behaviour of the lift doors failing to shut properly due to a player being in the way.
-
The Muzzle will no longer be unintentionally disabled when a player is downed.
-
The Handcuffs and Ball & Chain will now be fully removed from a player when they’re downed.
-
Improved gamepad usability on the menu.
-
The Inspection Machine no longer reveals what Human role the scanned player has. It will instead only display Infected or Human.
-
The delay before your item is re-equipped after leaving Second Sight has been reduced.
-
Updated the Chess task so that the board is orientated correctly. The lockout time for choosing an incorrect move has also been reduced.
-
Updated the Safe task to add more randomness to how many turns are required before completing a step.
-
The Pinboard task’s images have been updated.
-
Added a ‘Reset To Default’ button for game settings. This resets all the settings within a specific category.
-
Added a ‘Random Terror Skin’ option to the Cosmetics tab in your Profile. When this is enabled you will be allocated a Terror skin from someone within your game. The intention of this is to make it unclear that someone using a specific skin is definitely a specific player.
-
Some crashes that could occur when returning to the Main Menu have been fixed.
-
[FIXED] It’s possible for a player to punch whilst holding an item.
-
[FIXED] The reticle will flicker when changing items.
-
[FIXED] The (de)buffs applied to you will visually disappear from the bottom left when entering the In-Between for the first time.
-
[FIXED] If you gain multiple (de)buffs in quick succession you’ll only see one popup and they’ll be displayed as the same (de)buff icon.
-
[FIXED] The Electrical Box task occasionally acts as if you failed the task whilst completing it correctly.
-
[FIXED] Guardian related events don’t show on the timeline.
-
[FIXED] It’s possible for players to start clipping through walls after using a crack.
-
[FIXED] Animation cancelling the Sanity Serum’s use animation, or being grabbed whilst using it, will cause it to instantly grant you the Sanity.
-
[FIXED] Candles in the map will flicker on lower graphics settings.
