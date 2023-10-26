7 Days to the 1.0 Full Launch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Howdy Builders,

One week counting down! One week till the 1.0 Full Release of My Time at Sandrock! Nov. 2!

🌟 Check out our new trailer, and get ready! The newly released trailer showcases captivating glimpses of an immersive experience in the vast world of Sandrock that'll keep you captivated for hours.

What's New:

While the trailer reveals a glimpse of the excitement, here's an exhilarating list of key content awaiting you! (Comparing with the current EA version)

Singleplayer Mode:

●Around 20 romanceable sidequests featuring captivating NPCs

●Over 10 non-romanceable sidequests

●Experience the joys and challenges of parenting with kids growing up to a certain age

●Welcome new residents to the new-look Sandrock

●Boost your productivity with the Workshop Greenhouse and the Workshop Factory

●Explore post-marriage interactions that add depth to your relationships

●Enjoy numerous optimizations that enhance the overall experience

Multiplayer Mode:

●Unlock all co-op quests, including City Sandbox, NPC Commissions, Bounty Quests, and Exploration Quests

●Unlock key plots as you progress through missions

●Explore new areas like Highwind Pass, Ben, Mt. Rocksand, and Northern Spaceship

●Experience an upgraded milestone system

●Dive into the love of the marriage system

●Embark on new adventures in the Logan Hideout dungeon

●Delve into endgame summaries that add a thrilling conclusion

●Upgrade your workshop with the Level 3 Assembly Station

●Optimize your gameplay with improved time speed and key mapping

The full V1.0 release is scheduled for Nov. 2, available on Steam, Epic, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. The PS4 version will arrive at a later date.

P.S. The multiplayer co-op mode will be a free update releasing in Summer 2024 on consoles.

Catch us for more information:

Subscribe to Youtube

Join our Discord

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website