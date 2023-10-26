Update, Version 20231026

English

############Content################

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field]New location: Maze Underneath the Paddy Field 2F (It has Butterfly support. It manages its fishing data locally.)

[Maze Underneath the Paddy Field]Added a new document: The Investigator's Note #2 (It can give you a heads-up about what enemy is down here. It also tells you something horrible happened to that investigator.)

[Enemy]New Enemy: Hentai Exhibitionist

[Hentai Exhibitionist]Added a new type of AI behavior for them. If your main character is a female, they will actively chase and attack you. If your main character is not female, they are not interested in you. (But, you can still choose to attack them.)

[Hentai Exhibitionist]They also have different dialogs based on your main character's gender.

[The Sewer of Liu]Hentai Exhibitionists may now spawn in this location.

[The Sewer of Liu]Moved enemy spawn code to map preload instead of spawning them after loading the map. (So you will no longer see them suddenly appear one frame after the map is loaded.)

#######Debug##################

[AI]Fixed a bug that random townfolks in Marinas and Samujier may have their behavior pattern affected by your bounty in Liu.

简体中文

############Content################

【水田迷宫】新区域：水田迷宫2F （包含蝴蝶之翼的支持。在本地管理钓鱼数据。）

【水田迷宫】加入了新文档：调查员的笔记#2 （可以提前告诉你一些这里的怪物的信息。同时还包含一个关于这个调查员的恐怖情节。）

【敌人】新敌人：变态暴露狂

【变态暴露狂】加入了一种新的AI行为。如果你的主角是女性，他们会积极地追踪并攻击。如果你的主角不是女性，他们不会对你有兴趣。（但是，你可以选择主动攻击他们。）

【变态暴露狂】根据你的主角性别的不同，他们的对话内容也不同。

【疁城下水道】变态暴露狂现在可能在这个区域出没。

【疁城下水道】把这个区域的怪物生成代码移动到了Map Preload当中而非在地图载入后再生成。（这样的话，你就不会在地图加载的1帧之后才看到它们出现了。）

#######Debug##################

【人工智障】修复了玛丽娜斯和萨姆吉尔的随机村民会因为你在疁城的悬赏金而改变行为方式的Bug。

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/7d518b48

https://pastelink.net/3gzmzxl8