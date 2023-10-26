 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Nayla's Castle update for 26 October 2023

Cosmic Dungeon Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12542571 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new secret dungeon has been added to the game FOR FREE! Inspired by Lovecraft cosmic horror welcome to a sexy realm of new monsters, sex scenes and more!

What's new?

Secret codes
Defeating any Boss grant +50 lust essences
New Secret Stage: Dungeon
1 New Boss: Nyarla
3 New creatures: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt.
8 New H scenes (+ some new kiss scenes)
2 New grab scenes
4 New Splash Arts
Added an extra H scene for Nayla at the final stage
New available enemies at Summoning Mirror: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt and Nyarla.
Various bugs fixed

Enjoy and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2097882 Depot 2097882
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link