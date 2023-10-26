Cosmic Dungeon Update!

A new secret dungeon has been added to the game FOR FREE! Inspired by Lovecraft cosmic horror welcome to a sexy realm of new monsters, sex scenes and more!
What's new?
Secret codes
Defeating any Boss grant +50 lust essences
New Secret Stage: Dungeon
1 New Boss: Nyarla
3 New creatures: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt.
8 New H scenes (+ some new kiss scenes)
2 New grab scenes
4 New Splash Arts
Added an extra H scene for Nayla at the final stage
New available enemies at Summoning Mirror: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt and Nyarla.
Various bugs fixed
Enjoy and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!
Changed files in this update