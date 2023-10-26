Cosmic Dungeon Update!

A new secret dungeon has been added to the game FOR FREE! Inspired by Lovecraft cosmic horror welcome to a sexy realm of new monsters, sex scenes and more!



What's new?

Secret codes

Defeating any Boss grant +50 lust essences

New Secret Stage: Dungeon

1 New Boss: Nyarla

3 New creatures: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt.

8 New H scenes (+ some new kiss scenes)

2 New grab scenes

4 New Splash Arts

Added an extra H scene for Nayla at the final stage

New available enemies at Summoning Mirror: Swordie Cultist, Tentacle Cultist, Nightgaunt and Nyarla.

Various bugs fixed

Enjoy and HAPPY HALLOWEEN!