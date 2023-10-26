Game Update Highlights: Performance Boosts, New Skip Card, and More!

Hello everyone! We're back with another update. Thank you for your valuable feedback; it's been incredibly helpful. We apologise for the delay in getting this update out to you; with our limited resources, progress has been slower than we initially planned.

Performance

One of the most significant improvements in recent weeks has been focused on performance fixes. We still have plenty of room for improvement, but we've managed to address some issues, particularly noticeable on the larger islands. However, you will likely experience improvements on smaller islands with lower-end configurations as well.

Skip Card & Skip Card Plus

Based on your feedback, we've made changes to the operation of the Skip card. Starting now, when you use this card, you won't receive an extra step at the end of the season in place of the skipped tile. Instead, we've introduced a new card called Skip Plus, which works just like the old Skip, skipping the next tile and granting you an extra step.

Ships and Orcas

The number of ships and orcas has been limited to a maximum of 6 on the map. This change is part of an ongoing development where active ships and orcas on the map will disappear if they couldn't move anywhere during the current season.

Mixed Tiles

We've removed mixed tiles from the "Eternal Autumn" mode as they were causing severe imbalances in gameplay. This change will affect existing maps with mixed tiles since they will no longer load.

Others

Furthermore, we've addressed a few minor bugs in the user interface, fixed some localization issues and made some game balances.

We wish everyone a fantastic gaming experience and appreciate your support in shaping our work!