EMPTY SHELL update for 26 October 2023

Console keys problem

Build 12542471 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey, everyone,

if you're having a problem with inputs in the console views (like minus or backslash), i'm gonna patch the game in a few hours.

Cheers!

